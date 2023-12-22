Jackson County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Jackson County, Illinois. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Jackson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carbondale Community High School at Harrisburg High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Harrisburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
