The No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) face the Missouri Tigers (7-4) as 6.5-point favorites on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The point total for the matchup is set at 149.5.

Illinois vs. Missouri Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Enterprise Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Illinois -6.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Illinois' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 149.5 points three times.

The average point total in Illinois' contests this year is 143.6, 5.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Fighting Illini have gone 4-5-0 ATS this season.

Illinois has entered the game as favorites five times this season and won four of those games.

The Fighting Illini are undefeated in four games this season when favored by -300 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for Illinois.

Illinois vs. Missouri Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois 3 33.3% 79.4 154.9 64.2 134.3 145.7 Missouri 2 20% 75.5 154.9 70.1 134.3 150

Additional Illinois Insights & Trends

The Fighting Illini record 79.4 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 70.1 the Tigers allow.

Illinois has a 4-3 record against the spread and a 7-1 record overall when putting up more than 70.1 points.

Illinois vs. Missouri Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois 4-5-0 3-3 3-6-0 Missouri 4-6-0 2-0 3-7-0

Illinois vs. Missouri Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois Missouri 15-2 Home Record 16-3 3-7 Away Record 5-5 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-10-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 70 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.3 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-7-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

