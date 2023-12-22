The No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) play the Missouri Tigers (7-4) as 6.5-point favorites on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's over/under is set at 150.5.

Illinois vs. Missouri Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Enterprise Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Illinois -6.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Illinois' games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 150.5 points three times.

Illinois has an average total of 143.6 in its outings this year, 6.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Fighting Illini have put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread.

Illinois has covered the spread more often than Missouri this year, tallying an ATS record of 4-5-0, as opposed to the 4-6-0 record of Missouri.

Illinois vs. Missouri Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois 3 33.3% 79.4 154.9 64.2 134.3 145.7 Missouri 2 20% 75.5 154.9 70.1 134.3 150.0

Additional Illinois Insights & Trends

The 79.4 points per game the Fighting Illini average are 9.3 more points than the Tigers allow (70.1).

Illinois is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Illinois vs. Missouri Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois 4-5-0 3-3 3-6-0 Missouri 4-6-0 2-0 3-7-0

Illinois vs. Missouri Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois Missouri 15-2 Home Record 16-3 3-7 Away Record 5-5 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-10-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.3 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-7-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

