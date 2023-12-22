Illinois vs. Missouri December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) will face the Missouri Tigers (7-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Enterprise Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM ET and air on Fox Sports 1.
Illinois vs. Missouri Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Illinois Players to Watch
- Terrence Shannon Jr.: 21.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Marcus Domask: 12.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Quincy Guerrier: 6.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ty Rodgers: 6.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dain Dainja: 8.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
Missouri Players to Watch
- Noah Carter: 12.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Sean East: 16.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Caleb Grill: 8.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nick Honor: 11.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anthony Robinson II: 5.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Illinois vs. Missouri Stat Comparison
|Missouri Rank
|Missouri AVG
|Illinois AVG
|Illinois Rank
|162nd
|75.4
|Points Scored
|80.1
|82nd
|95th
|67.2
|Points Allowed
|62.4
|25th
|291st
|33.8
|Rebounds
|46.4
|2nd
|318th
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|67th
|28th
|9.7
|3pt Made
|8.3
|105th
|131st
|14.3
|Assists
|12.6
|231st
|88th
|10.6
|Turnovers
|12.8
|252nd
