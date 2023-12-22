Illinois vs. Missouri: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 22
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Missouri Tigers (7-4) face the Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Enterprise Center. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Illinois vs. Missouri matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Illinois vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Illinois vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Illinois Moneyline
|Missouri Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Illinois (-6.5)
|149.5
|-300
|+230
|FanDuel
|Illinois (-6.5)
|149.5
|-275
|+220
Illinois vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- Illinois has compiled a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Fighting Illini games have hit the over three out of nine times this season.
- Missouri has compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Tigers' 10 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
Illinois Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- Illinois' national championship odds (+4000) place it just 16th-best in the country, but according to computer rankings, it is 11th-best.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Fighting Illini have experienced the -biggest change this season, improving from +6000 at the beginning to +4000.
- With odds of +4000, Illinois has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.
