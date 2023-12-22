The Missouri Tigers (7-4) face the Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Enterprise Center. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Illinois vs. Missouri matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Illinois vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Illinois vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Illinois vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Illinois has compiled a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Fighting Illini games have hit the over three out of nine times this season.

Missouri has compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Tigers' 10 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Illinois Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Illinois' national championship odds (+4000) place it just 16th-best in the country, but according to computer rankings, it is 11th-best.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Fighting Illini have experienced the -biggest change this season, improving from +6000 at the beginning to +4000.

With odds of +4000, Illinois has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

