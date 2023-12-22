The Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) play the Missouri Tigers (7-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Illinois vs. Missouri matchup.

Illinois vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Illinois vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Illinois vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Illinois has compiled a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, three out of the Fighting Illini's nine games have hit the over.

Missouri has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Tigers' 10 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Illinois Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Illinois' national championship odds (+4000) place it just 16th-best in the country, but according to computer rankings, it is 11th-best.

The Fighting Illini have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +6000 at the start of the season to +4000.

Illinois' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.