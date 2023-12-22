The Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) take the court against the Missouri Tigers (7-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Illinois vs. Missouri matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Illinois vs. Missouri Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Illinois vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Illinois Moneyline Missouri Moneyline
BetMGM Illinois (-6.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Illinois (-6.5) 150.5 -265 +215 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Illinois vs. Missouri Betting Trends

  • Illinois has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
  • In the Fighting Illini's nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
  • Missouri has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.
  • A total of three Tigers games this year have hit the over.

Illinois Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), Illinois is 17th-best in college basketball. It is way higher than that, eighth-best, according to computer rankings.
  • Oddsmakers have moved the Fighting Illini's national championship odds up from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +4000. Among all teams in the country, that is the -biggest change.
  • Illinois' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

