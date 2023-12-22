Illinois vs. Missouri: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 22
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) take the court against the Missouri Tigers (7-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Illinois vs. Missouri matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Illinois vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Illinois vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Illinois Moneyline
|Missouri Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Illinois (-6.5)
|150.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Illinois (-6.5)
|150.5
|-265
|+215
Illinois vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- Illinois has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- In the Fighting Illini's nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
- Missouri has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- A total of three Tigers games this year have hit the over.
Illinois Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), Illinois is 17th-best in college basketball. It is way higher than that, eighth-best, according to computer rankings.
- Oddsmakers have moved the Fighting Illini's national championship odds up from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +4000. Among all teams in the country, that is the -biggest change.
- Illinois' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.
