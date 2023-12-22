The No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) play the Missouri Tigers (7-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Illinois vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri TV: FOX Sports Networks

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.

Illinois is 7-0 when it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.

The Tigers are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Fighting Illini sit at fifth.

The Fighting Illini score 79.4 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 70.1 the Tigers give up.

Illinois has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 70.1 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Illinois averaged 7.5 more points per game (77.5) than it did away from home (70).

In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini surrendered 62.1 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 69.8.

Illinois made 8 treys per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged in road games (6.5 threes per game, 27.9% three-point percentage).

Illinois Upcoming Schedule