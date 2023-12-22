How to Watch Illinois vs. Missouri on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) play the Missouri Tigers (7-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Illinois vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- Illinois is 7-0 when it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Fighting Illini sit at fifth.
- The Fighting Illini score 79.4 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 70.1 the Tigers give up.
- Illinois has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 70.1 points.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Illinois averaged 7.5 more points per game (77.5) than it did away from home (70).
- In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini surrendered 62.1 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 69.8.
- Illinois made 8 treys per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged in road games (6.5 threes per game, 27.9% three-point percentage).
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|W 98-89
|Madison Square Garden
|12/9/2023
|@ Tennessee
|L 86-79
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/17/2023
|Colgate
|W 74-57
|State Farm Center
|12/22/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Enterprise Center
|12/29/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|State Farm Center
|1/2/2024
|Northwestern
|-
|State Farm Center
