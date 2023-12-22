The No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) take the court against the Missouri Tigers (7-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Illinois vs. Missouri Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Illini make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
  • Illinois has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Fighting Illini are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 328th.
  • The Fighting Illini average 79.4 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 70.1 the Tigers give up.
  • When Illinois totals more than 70.1 points, it is 7-1.

Missouri Stats Insights

  • The Tigers' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).
  • Missouri is 7-3 when it shoots better than 37.2% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini sit at 72nd.
  • The Tigers' 75.5 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 64.2 the Fighting Illini allow.
  • When Missouri gives up fewer than 79.4 points, it is 7-3.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Illinois posted 77.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 70 points per game in away games, a difference of 7.5 points per contest.
  • The Fighting Illini surrendered 62.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69.8 on the road.
  • Looking at three-pointers, Illinois performed better when playing at home last season, draining 8 treys per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 27.9% three-point percentage on the road.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Missouri put up more points at home (83.6 per game) than away (73.3) last season.
  • At home, the Tigers conceded 74.5 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed away (76.6).
  • Beyond the arc, Missouri made fewer trifectas on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (36.1%) as well.

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Florida Atlantic W 98-89 Madison Square Garden
12/9/2023 @ Tennessee L 86-79 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/17/2023 Colgate W 74-57 State Farm Center
12/22/2023 Missouri - Enterprise Center
12/29/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson - State Farm Center
1/2/2024 Northwestern - State Farm Center

Missouri Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Wichita State W 82-72 Mizzou Arena
12/9/2023 @ Kansas L 73-64 Allen Fieldhouse
12/17/2023 Seton Hall L 93-87 T-Mobile Center
12/22/2023 Illinois - Enterprise Center
12/30/2023 Central Arkansas - Mizzou Arena
1/6/2024 Georgia - Mizzou Arena

