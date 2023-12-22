The No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) take the court against the Missouri Tigers (7-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Illinois vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri TV: FOX Sports Networks

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Illinois has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 328th.

The Fighting Illini average 79.4 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 70.1 the Tigers give up.

When Illinois totals more than 70.1 points, it is 7-1.

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).

Missouri is 7-3 when it shoots better than 37.2% from the field.

The Tigers are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini sit at 72nd.

The Tigers' 75.5 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 64.2 the Fighting Illini allow.

When Missouri gives up fewer than 79.4 points, it is 7-3.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois posted 77.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 70 points per game in away games, a difference of 7.5 points per contest.

The Fighting Illini surrendered 62.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69.8 on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, Illinois performed better when playing at home last season, draining 8 treys per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 27.9% three-point percentage on the road.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri put up more points at home (83.6 per game) than away (73.3) last season.

At home, the Tigers conceded 74.5 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed away (76.6).

Beyond the arc, Missouri made fewer trifectas on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (36.1%) as well.

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/5/2023 Florida Atlantic W 98-89 Madison Square Garden 12/9/2023 @ Tennessee L 86-79 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/17/2023 Colgate W 74-57 State Farm Center 12/22/2023 Missouri - Enterprise Center 12/29/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson - State Farm Center 1/2/2024 Northwestern - State Farm Center

Missouri Upcoming Schedule