The Missouri Tigers (7-4) face the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Enterprise Center. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Illinois vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Illinois Stats Insights

This season, the Fighting Illini have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.

Illinois is 7-0 when it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the fifth ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 328th.

The Fighting Illini average 9.3 more points per game (79.4) than the Tigers give up (70.1).

Illinois has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 70.1 points.

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).

Missouri has compiled a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.2% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 313th.

The Tigers' 75.5 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 64.2 the Fighting Illini give up to opponents.

Missouri is 7-3 when allowing fewer than 79.4 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Illinois averaged 7.5 more points per game (77.5) than it did away from home (70).

Defensively the Fighting Illini played better at home last season, ceding 62.1 points per game, compared to 69.8 in away games.

At home, Illinois made 1.5 more treys per game (8) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to on the road (27.9%).

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Missouri put up 83.6 points per game last season, 10.3 more than it averaged away (73.3).

The Tigers conceded 74.5 points per game at home last season, and 76.6 away.

Beyond the arc, Missouri drained fewer triples away (8.8 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (36.1%) too.

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/5/2023 Florida Atlantic W 98-89 Madison Square Garden 12/9/2023 @ Tennessee L 86-79 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/17/2023 Colgate W 74-57 State Farm Center 12/22/2023 Missouri - Enterprise Center 12/29/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson - State Farm Center 1/2/2024 Northwestern - State Farm Center

Missouri Upcoming Schedule