How to Watch Illinois vs. Missouri on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Missouri Tigers (7-4) go up against the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Enterprise Center. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Illinois vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- In games Illinois shoots higher than 42.7% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Fighting Illini are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 328th.
- The Fighting Illini average 79.4 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 70.1 the Tigers allow.
- When Illinois puts up more than 70.1 points, it is 7-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Missouri Stats Insights
- The Tigers' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have given up to their opponents (37.2%).
- Missouri has compiled a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37.2% from the field.
- The Fighting Illini are the rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 313th.
- The Tigers put up an average of 75.5 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 64.2 the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
- When Missouri allows fewer than 79.4 points, it is 7-3.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Illinois put up 77.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 70 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.5 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 69.8.
- Illinois drained 8 treys per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.5 threes per game, 27.9% three-point percentage).
Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Missouri scored 83.6 points per game last season, 10.3 more than it averaged on the road (73.3).
- At home, the Tigers allowed 74.5 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.6).
- Missouri made more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than on the road (33.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|W 98-89
|Madison Square Garden
|12/9/2023
|@ Tennessee
|L 86-79
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/17/2023
|Colgate
|W 74-57
|State Farm Center
|12/22/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Enterprise Center
|12/29/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|State Farm Center
|1/2/2024
|Northwestern
|-
|State Farm Center
Missouri Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Wichita State
|W 82-72
|Mizzou Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Kansas
|L 73-64
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/17/2023
|Seton Hall
|L 93-87
|T-Mobile Center
|12/22/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Enterprise Center
|12/30/2023
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|1/6/2024
|Georgia
|-
|Mizzou Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.