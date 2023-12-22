How to Watch Illinois vs. Missouri on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) square off against the Missouri Tigers (7-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Illinois vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Illinois Stats Insights
- This season, the Fighting Illini have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.
- Illinois is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Fighting Illini are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 329th.
- The 79.4 points per game the Fighting Illini record are 9.3 more points than the Tigers give up (70.1).
- Illinois is 7-1 when scoring more than 70.1 points.
Missouri Stats Insights
- The Tigers have shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points greater than the 37.2% shooting opponents of the Fighting Illini have averaged.
- This season, Missouri has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 37.2% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 329th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini sit at 71st.
- The Tigers score 11.3 more points per game (75.5) than the Fighting Illini give up (64.2).
- Missouri has a 7-3 record when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Illinois posted 77.5 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 70.0 points per contest.
- Defensively the Fighting Illini played better at home last year, surrendering 62.1 points per game, compared to 69.8 in away games.
- In terms of three-pointers, Illinois fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 8.0 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 27.9% three-point percentage in away games.
Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Missouri scored 83.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 73.3.
- At home, the Tigers allowed 74.5 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed away (76.6).
- Beyond the arc, Missouri sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (36.1%) too.
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|W 98-89
|Madison Square Garden
|12/9/2023
|@ Tennessee
|L 86-79
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/17/2023
|Colgate
|W 74-57
|State Farm Center
|12/22/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Enterprise Center
|12/29/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|State Farm Center
|1/2/2024
|Northwestern
|-
|State Farm Center
Missouri Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Wichita State
|W 82-72
|Mizzou Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Kansas
|L 73-64
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/17/2023
|Seton Hall
|L 93-87
|T-Mobile Center
|12/22/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Enterprise Center
|12/30/2023
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|1/6/2024
|Georgia
|-
|Mizzou Arena
