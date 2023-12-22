The No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) square off against the Missouri Tigers (7-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Illinois vs. Missouri Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Illinois Stats Insights

  • This season, the Fighting Illini have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.
  • Illinois is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Fighting Illini are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 329th.
  • The 79.4 points per game the Fighting Illini record are 9.3 more points than the Tigers give up (70.1).
  • Illinois is 7-1 when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Missouri Stats Insights

  • The Tigers have shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points greater than the 37.2% shooting opponents of the Fighting Illini have averaged.
  • This season, Missouri has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 37.2% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 329th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini sit at 71st.
  • The Tigers score 11.3 more points per game (75.5) than the Fighting Illini give up (64.2).
  • Missouri has a 7-3 record when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Illinois posted 77.5 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 70.0 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Fighting Illini played better at home last year, surrendering 62.1 points per game, compared to 69.8 in away games.
  • In terms of three-pointers, Illinois fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 8.0 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 27.9% three-point percentage in away games.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Missouri scored 83.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 73.3.
  • At home, the Tigers allowed 74.5 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed away (76.6).
  • Beyond the arc, Missouri sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (36.1%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Florida Atlantic W 98-89 Madison Square Garden
12/9/2023 @ Tennessee L 86-79 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/17/2023 Colgate W 74-57 State Farm Center
12/22/2023 Missouri - Enterprise Center
12/29/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson - State Farm Center
1/2/2024 Northwestern - State Farm Center

Missouri Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Wichita State W 82-72 Mizzou Arena
12/9/2023 @ Kansas L 73-64 Allen Fieldhouse
12/17/2023 Seton Hall L 93-87 T-Mobile Center
12/22/2023 Illinois - Enterprise Center
12/30/2023 Central Arkansas - Mizzou Arena
1/6/2024 Georgia - Mizzou Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.