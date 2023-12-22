The No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) square off against the Missouri Tigers (7-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Illinois vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri TV: FOX Sports Networks

Illinois Stats Insights

This season, the Fighting Illini have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.

Illinois is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 329th.

The 79.4 points per game the Fighting Illini record are 9.3 more points than the Tigers give up (70.1).

Illinois is 7-1 when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points greater than the 37.2% shooting opponents of the Fighting Illini have averaged.

This season, Missouri has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 37.2% from the field.

The Tigers are the 329th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini sit at 71st.

The Tigers score 11.3 more points per game (75.5) than the Fighting Illini give up (64.2).

Missouri has a 7-3 record when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois posted 77.5 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 70.0 points per contest.

Defensively the Fighting Illini played better at home last year, surrendering 62.1 points per game, compared to 69.8 in away games.

In terms of three-pointers, Illinois fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 8.0 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 27.9% three-point percentage in away games.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Missouri scored 83.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 73.3.

At home, the Tigers allowed 74.5 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed away (76.6).

Beyond the arc, Missouri sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (36.1%) too.

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/5/2023 Florida Atlantic W 98-89 Madison Square Garden 12/9/2023 @ Tennessee L 86-79 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/17/2023 Colgate W 74-57 State Farm Center 12/22/2023 Missouri - Enterprise Center 12/29/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson - State Farm Center 1/2/2024 Northwestern - State Farm Center

Missouri Upcoming Schedule