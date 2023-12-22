Friday's contest between the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) and the Missouri Tigers (7-4) at Enterprise Center has a projected final score of 77-68 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Illinois squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 22.

According to our computer prediction, Illinois projects to cover the 6.5-point spread in its matchup versus Missouri. The over/under is listed at 149.5, and the two teams are projected to go under that total.

Illinois vs. Missouri Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Enterprise Center

Enterprise Center Line: Illinois -6.5

Illinois -6.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Illinois -300, Missouri +230

Illinois vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 77, Missouri 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Missouri

Pick ATS: Illinois (-6.5)



Illinois (-6.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Illinois has a 4-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Missouri, who is 4-6-0 ATS. The Fighting Illini are 3-6-0 and the Tigers are 3-7-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams combine to score 154.9 points per game, 5.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini average 79.4 points per game (81st in college basketball) while giving up 64.2 per outing (39th in college basketball). They have a +152 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.2 points per game.

Illinois wins the rebound battle by an average of 10.9 boards. It is pulling down 44.8 rebounds per game (fifth in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.9 per contest.

Illinois connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (108th in college basketball), 2.9 more than its opponents (5.4). It is shooting 32.4% from deep (231st in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 29.2%.

The Fighting Illini average 97.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (127th in college basketball), and allow 78.9 points per 100 possessions (10th in college basketball).

Illinois has committed 3.0 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.3 (223rd in college basketball play) while forcing 9.3 (350th in college basketball).

Missouri Performance Insights

The Tigers put up 75.5 points per game (173rd in college basketball) while allowing 70.1 per contest (160th in college basketball). They have a +59 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The 32.5 rebounds per game Missouri accumulates rank 328th in college basketball, 4.4 fewer than the 36.9 its opponents record.

Missouri connects on 9.6 three-pointers per game (36th in college basketball), 3.0 more than its opponents.

Missouri has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.8 per game (93rd in college basketball) while forcing 14.2 (58th in college basketball).

