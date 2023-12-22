Friday's contest features the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) and the Missouri Tigers (7-4) facing off at Enterprise Center (on December 22) at 9:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-68 victory for Illinois.

Based on our computer prediction, Illinois is projected to cover the point spread (6.5) against Missouri. The two teams are projected to come in below the 150.5 total.

Illinois vs. Missouri Game Info & Odds

Illinois vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 77, Missouri 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Missouri

Pick ATS: Illinois (-6.5)



Illinois (-6.5) Pick OU: Under (150.5)



Illinois is 4-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Missouri's 4-6-0 ATS record. The Fighting Illini are 3-6-0 and the Tigers are 3-7-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams average 154.9 points per game, 4.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini have a +152 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.2 points per game. They're putting up 79.4 points per game to rank 81st in college basketball and are giving up 64.2 per outing to rank 39th in college basketball.

Illinois wins the rebound battle by 10.9 boards on average. It collects 44.8 rebounds per game, which ranks fifth in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.9 per outing.

Illinois makes 2.9 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.3 (108th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.4.

The Fighting Illini rank 126th in college basketball by averaging 97.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 10th in college basketball, allowing 78.9 points per 100 possessions.

Illinois loses the turnover battle by three per game, committing 12.3 (221st in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.3.

Missouri Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +59 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.4 points per game. They're putting up 75.5 points per game, 172nd in college basketball, and are allowing 70.1 per contest to rank 159th in college basketball.

Missouri records 32.5 rebounds per game (328th in college basketball) while allowing 36.9 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.4 boards per game.

Missouri connects on 9.6 three-pointers per game (35th in college basketball), three more than its opponents. It shoots 36.4% from deep (68th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 31.9%.

Missouri has won the turnover battle by 3.4 per game, committing 10.8 (93rd in college basketball) while forcing 14.2 (59th in college basketball).

