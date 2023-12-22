Henry County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Henry County, Illinois, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Henry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
LaMoille High School at Galva High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Galva, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.