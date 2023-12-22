High school basketball competition in DuPage County, Illinois is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Glenbard South High School at Kaneland High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 22

6:00 PM CT on December 22 Location: Maple Park, IL

Maple Park, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Geneva High School at Wheaton North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 22

7:00 PM CT on December 22 Location: Wheaton, IL

Wheaton, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheaton Warrenville South High School at Lake Park High School