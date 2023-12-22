DuPage County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in DuPage County, Illinois is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glenbard South High School at Kaneland High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Maple Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geneva High School at Wheaton North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Wheaton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheaton Warrenville South High School at Lake Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Roselle, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
