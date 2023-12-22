Cook County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Cook County, Illinois, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Horizon Science Academy-Southwest at Quest Charter Academy
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Heyworth, IL
- Conference: Freelance
- How to Stream: Watch Here
O'Fallon High School at Glenwood High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Chatham, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peotone High School at Shepard High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Palos Heights, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prospect High School at Elk Grove High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Elk Grove Village, IL
- Conference: Mid-Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Universal High School at Chicago Christian High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Palos Heights, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northridge Prep High School at St. Edward High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Elgin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.