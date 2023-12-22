On Friday at 8:30 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks square off with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Connor Murphy going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Connor Murphy score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Murphy stats and insights

  • Murphy has scored in one of 31 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Murphy has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 2.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 107 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Murphy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:43 Home W 3-2
12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:33 Home L 4-3
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 7-1
12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 22:45 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 18:28 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:13 Home W 3-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:09 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:23 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:29 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:49 Away L 3-1

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

