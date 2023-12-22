Will Connor Murphy Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 22?
On Friday at 8:30 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks square off with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Connor Murphy going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Connor Murphy score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Murphy stats and insights
- Murphy has scored in one of 31 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Murphy has no points on the power play.
- He has a 2.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 107 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Murphy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|22:43
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:33
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|22:45
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|18:28
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:13
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:09
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:23
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:29
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:49
|Away
|L 3-1
Blackhawks vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
