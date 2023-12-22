The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest against the Montreal Canadiens is scheduled for Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Connor Bedard find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145

Bedard stats and insights

Bedard has scored in 10 of 31 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted five of them.

He has one goal on the power play, and also six assists.

He has a 12.0% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 107 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Bedard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 21:52 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 23:16 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:31 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 19:27 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 2 0 2 21:34 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:54 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 16:01 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:00 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 1 0 1 19:00 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:08 Away L 3-1

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

