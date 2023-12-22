The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest versus the Montreal Canadiens is slated for Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Colin Blackwell score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Colin Blackwell score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Blackwell 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Blackwell scored in two of 53 games last season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games against the Canadiens last season, he did not score. He took two shots in those games.
  • Blackwell produced zero points on the power play last season.
  • Blackwell's shooting percentage last season was 3.8%. He averaged 0.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens 2022-23 defensive stats

  • Defensively, the Canadiens conceded 305 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 29th in NHL action.
  • The Canadiens secured one shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 19.5 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.