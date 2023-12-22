The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest versus the Montreal Canadiens is slated for Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Colin Blackwell score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Colin Blackwell score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Blackwell 2022-23 stats and insights

Blackwell scored in two of 53 games last season, but only one goal each time.

In two games against the Canadiens last season, he did not score. He took two shots in those games.

Blackwell produced zero points on the power play last season.

Blackwell's shooting percentage last season was 3.8%. He averaged 0.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Canadiens conceded 305 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 29th in NHL action.

The Canadiens secured one shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 19.5 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.