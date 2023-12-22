The No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers (8-3) look to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Chicago State Cougars (7-9) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Chicago State vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Chicago State Stats Insights

  • The Cougars' 41% shooting percentage from the field this season is five percentage points lower than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (46%).
  • Chicago State has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 340th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Badgers sit at 100th.
  • The Cougars average just 0.3 fewer points per game (65.7) than the Badgers allow (66).
  • When it scores more than 66 points, Chicago State is 5-3.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Chicago State is averaging 4.8 more points per game at home (65.6) than on the road (60.8).
  • At home the Cougars are giving up 69 points per game, 1.5 more than they are on the road (67.5).
  • Chicago State sinks more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.3). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.2%) than away (33.3%).

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Valparaiso W 63-62 Athletics-Recreation Center
12/18/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley W 78-68 Jones Convocation Center
12/20/2023 Bethune-Cookman W 55-54 Jones Convocation Center
12/22/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center
12/27/2023 @ Cal Baptist - CBU Events Center
12/30/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena

