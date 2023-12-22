How to Watch Chicago State vs. Wisconsin on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers (8-3) look to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Chicago State Cougars (7-9) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Chicago State vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: Big Ten Network
Chicago State Stats Insights
- The Cougars' 41% shooting percentage from the field this season is five percentage points lower than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (46%).
- Chicago State has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 340th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Badgers sit at 100th.
- The Cougars average just 0.3 fewer points per game (65.7) than the Badgers allow (66).
- When it scores more than 66 points, Chicago State is 5-3.
Chicago State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Chicago State is averaging 4.8 more points per game at home (65.6) than on the road (60.8).
- At home the Cougars are giving up 69 points per game, 1.5 more than they are on the road (67.5).
- Chicago State sinks more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.3). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.2%) than away (33.3%).
Chicago State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|W 63-62
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|12/18/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 78-68
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/20/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 55-54
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/27/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|-
|CBU Events Center
|12/30/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
