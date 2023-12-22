Top Player Prop Bets for Blackhawks vs. Canadiens on December 22, 2023
Player props are available for Connor Bedard and Nicholas Suzuki, among others, when the Chicago Blackhawks host the Montreal Canadiens at United Center on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Additional Info
|Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Odds/Over/Under
|Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Prediction
|Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Bedard is Chicago's top contributor with 28 points. He has 12 goals and 16 assists this season.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 19
|0
|2
|2
|6
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 17
|0
|2
|2
|5
|at Kraken
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Oilers
|Dec. 12
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 10
|0
|2
|2
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Philipp Kurashev Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Philipp Kurashev has six goals and 12 assists to total 18 points (0.7 per game).
Kurashev Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 17
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Kraken
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Oilers
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 10
|1
|1
|2
|2
Nick Foligno Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
Nick Foligno's 15 points this season have come via six goals and nine assists.
Foligno Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 17
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Kraken
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Oilers
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Nicholas Suzuki Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Suzuki has scored nine goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 19 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the Montreal offense with 28 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 2.6 shots per game, shooting 10.8%.
Suzuki Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Dec. 21
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Jets
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 16
|0
|2
|2
|6
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 13
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|3
Michael Matheson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
Michael Matheson has collected 23 points this season, with five goals and 18 assists.
Matheson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Dec. 21
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Jets
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 13
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.