Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 22
The Chicago Blackhawks (10-20-1) and Montreal Canadiens (14-13-5) square off at United Center on Friday, December 22 at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and ESPN+. The Blackhawks defeated the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in their most recent game, while the Canadiens are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild.
The Blackhawks have recorded a 3-6-1 record over their last 10 contests. They have totaled 19 goals while allowing 32 in that period. On the power play, 33 opportunities have resulted in five goals (15.2% conversion rate).
Before watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which club we think will bring home the victory in Friday's action on the ice.
Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Predictions for Friday
Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Blackhawks 4, Canadiens 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Blackhawks (-115)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)
Blackhawks vs Canadiens Additional Info
Blackhawks Splits and Trends
- The Blackhawks have finished 2-1-3 in overtime games as part of an overall record of 10-20-1.
- In the nine games Chicago has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 5-4-0 record (good for 10 points).
- In the eight games this season the Blackhawks recorded just one goal, they've finished 1-7-0 (two points).
- Chicago has lost all seven games this season when it scored a pair of goals.
- The Blackhawks are 9-4-1 in the 14 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 19 points).
- In the 10 games when Chicago has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 6-4-0 to register 12 points.
- In games when it has outshot opponents, Chicago is 1-6-0 (two points).
- The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents 23 times, and went 9-13-1 (19 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Blackhawks Rank
|Blackhawks AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|31st
|2.35
|Goals Scored
|2.72
|27th
|29th
|3.55
|Goals Allowed
|3.34
|22nd
|31st
|27.1
|Shots
|29.3
|26th
|26th
|32.4
|Shots Allowed
|34
|29th
|29th
|11.88%
|Power Play %
|18.1%
|21st
|26th
|74.49%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.81%
|28th
Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
