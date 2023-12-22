How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Coming off a victory last time out, the Chicago Blackhawks will host the Montreal Canadiens (who lost their most recent game) on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.
Tune in for the Blackhawks-Canadiens game on NBCS-CHI and ESPN+.
Blackhawks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blackhawks vs Canadiens Additional Info
Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/14/2023
|Canadiens
|Blackhawks
|3-2 MON
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have allowed 110 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 27th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Blackhawks' 73 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
- On the defensive end, the Blackhawks have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 1.9 goals per game (19 total) during that time.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|31
|12
|16
|28
|27
|29
|41.2%
|Philipp Kurashev
|24
|6
|12
|18
|13
|13
|53.4%
|Nick Foligno
|31
|6
|9
|15
|11
|23
|46.7%
|Jason Dickinson
|31
|9
|5
|14
|12
|25
|47%
|Ryan Donato
|29
|5
|7
|12
|14
|25
|43.2%
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens give up 3.3 goals per game (107 in total), 25th in the league.
- The Canadiens' 87 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 27th in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Canadiens have gone 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that stretch.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|32
|9
|19
|28
|23
|16
|55.7%
|Cole Caufield
|32
|8
|15
|23
|9
|13
|40%
|Michael Matheson
|32
|5
|18
|23
|30
|13
|-
|Sean Monahan
|32
|9
|10
|19
|16
|13
|56.8%
|Alexander Newhook
|23
|7
|6
|13
|19
|8
|39.5%
