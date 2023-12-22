The Chicago Blackhawks, with Anthony Beauvillier, are in action Friday versus the Montreal Canadiens at United Center, with the puck dropping at 8:30 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Beauvillier against the Canadiens, we have lots of info to help.

Anthony Beauvillier vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Beauvillier Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Beauvillier has averaged 12:52 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.

Beauvillier has a goal in two of the 31 games he's played on the season, with multiple goals in one of them.

In eight of 31 games this season, Beauvillier has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In six of 31 games this season, Beauvillier has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Beauvillier's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Beauvillier having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Beauvillier Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 107 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-20) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 31 Games 2 10 Points 1 3 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

