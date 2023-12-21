UIC vs. Incarnate Word December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The UIC Flames (5-3) play the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UIC vs. Incarnate Word Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UIC Games
- December 8 at Jacksonville State
- December 12 at home vs Green Bay
- December 16 at home vs Western Michigan
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UIC Players to Watch
- Toby Okani: 12.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Isaiah Rivera: 16 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Christian Jones: 10 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Filip: 8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Steven Clay: 7.6 PTS, 3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Incarnate Word Players to Watch
- Sky Wicks: 19 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Josiah Hammons: 14.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shon Robinson: 10.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
- Elijah Davis: 7.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josh Morgan: 10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UIC vs. Incarnate Word Stat Comparison
|UIC Rank
|UIC AVG
|Incarnate Word AVG
|Incarnate Word Rank
|183rd
|74.4
|Points Scored
|78.1
|121st
|25th
|62.6
|Points Allowed
|79.5
|329th
|179th
|33.3
|Rebounds
|35.5
|87th
|250th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|91st
|54th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|8.4
|98th
|103rd
|14.8
|Assists
|13
|201st
|288th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|15.8
|356th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.