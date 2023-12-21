The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-7) travel to face the UIC Flames (7-4) after losing four consecutive road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UIC vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UIC Stats Insights

This season, the Flames have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have made.

UIC is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 173rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Flames sit at 169th.

The Flames put up 5.8 fewer points per game (73.4) than the Cardinals give up (79.2).

When UIC puts up more than 79.2 points, it is 4-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UIC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, UIC posted 4.4 more points per game (68.5) than it did when playing on the road (64.1).

The Flames gave up 68.3 points per game last year at home, which was 7.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.5).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, UIC fared better when playing at home last year, making 7.9 per game, compared to 7.7 in road games. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 33% clip on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UIC Upcoming Schedule