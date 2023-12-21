How to Watch UIC vs. Incarnate Word on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-7) travel to face the UIC Flames (7-4) after losing four consecutive road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
UIC vs. Incarnate Word Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UIC Stats Insights
- This season, the Flames have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have made.
- UIC is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 173rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Flames sit at 169th.
- The Flames put up 5.8 fewer points per game (73.4) than the Cardinals give up (79.2).
- When UIC puts up more than 79.2 points, it is 4-0.
UIC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, UIC posted 4.4 more points per game (68.5) than it did when playing on the road (64.1).
- The Flames gave up 68.3 points per game last year at home, which was 7.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.5).
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, UIC fared better when playing at home last year, making 7.9 per game, compared to 7.7 in road games. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 33% clip on the road.
UIC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/8/2023
|@ Jacksonville State
|W 55-49
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|Green Bay
|L 70-68
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/16/2023
|Western Michigan
|W 89-68
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/21/2023
|Incarnate Word
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|-
|Banterra Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Murray State
|-
|CFSB Center
