Thursday's game at Credit Union 1 Arena has the UIC Flames (7-4) matching up with the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-7) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 81-63 win, as our model heavily favors UIC.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

UIC vs. Incarnate Word Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

UIC vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 81, Incarnate Word 63

Spread & Total Prediction for UIC vs. Incarnate Word

Computer Predicted Spread: UIC (-17.3)

UIC (-17.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.2

UIC is 7-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Incarnate Word's 4-5-0 ATS record. A total of four out of the Flames' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Cardinals' games have gone over.

UIC Performance Insights

The Flames are outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game with a +119 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.4 points per game (226th in college basketball) and allow 62.5 per contest (20th in college basketball).

UIC prevails in the rebound battle by an average of two boards. It is grabbing 37 rebounds per game (172nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35 per contest.

UIC knocks down 9.2 three-pointers per game (51st in college basketball) while shooting 38.1% from deep (35th in college basketball). It is making 5.1 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 4.1 per game while shooting 22.2%.

The Flames average 94.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (201st in college basketball), and allow 80.2 points per 100 possessions (18th in college basketball).

UIC has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.1 turnovers per game, committing 13 (274th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.9 (200th in college basketball).

