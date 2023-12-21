Thursday's game at Massimino Court has the Arkansas Razorbacks (10-3) matching up with the UIC Flames (7-3) at 11:00 AM ET on December 21. Our computer prediction projects a 76-66 victory for Arkansas.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Flames earned an 81-65 victory over UTEP.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UIC vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UIC vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 76, UIC 66

Other MVC Predictions

UIC Schedule Analysis

Against the Milwaukee Panthers on November 12, the Flames notched their best win of the season, a 73-70 road victory.

UIC has five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 39th-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UIC 2023-24 Best Wins

73-70 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 210) on November 12

67-51 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 213) on November 6

81-65 over UTEP (No. 241) on December 20

87-74 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 310) on November 17

79-49 at home over IUPUI (No. 318) on November 19

UIC Leaders

Keke Rimmer: 11.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 51.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20)

11.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 51.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20) Jaida McCloud: 8.5 PTS, 49.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.5 PTS, 49.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Danyel Middleton: 10 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.2 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

10 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.2 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26) Dais'Ja Trotter: 13.5 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (17-for-58)

13.5 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (17-for-58) Makiyah Williams: 12.8 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

UIC Performance Insights

The Flames have a +96 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.6 points per game. They're putting up 77.5 points per game to rank 55th in college basketball and are giving up 67.9 per contest to rank 256th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.