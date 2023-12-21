The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-5) visit the Bradley Braves (6-5) after losing three straight road games. The Braves are heavy favorites by 11.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 136.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Bradley Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Peoria, Illinois

Peoria, Illinois Venue: Carver Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bradley -11.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

SIU-Edwardsville has combined with its opponents to score more than 136.5 points in six of nine games this season.

SIU-Edwardsville's games this year have had a 142.0-point total on average, 5.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

SIU-Edwardsville's ATS record is 6-3-0 this season.

SIU-Edwardsville has been underdogs in five games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

This season, the Cougars have been at least a +550 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies SIU-Edwardsville has a 15.4% chance of walking away with the win.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Bradley Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bradley 8 80% 71.8 144.7 71.1 140.2 139.1 SIU-Edwardsville 6 66.7% 72.9 144.7 69.1 140.2 139.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional SIU-Edwardsville Insights & Trends

The Cougars put up an average of 72.9 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 71.1 the Braves allow.

SIU-Edwardsville has put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 6-1 overall record in games it scores more than 71.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Bradley Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bradley 5-5-0 0-0 8-2-0 SIU-Edwardsville 6-3-0 2-0 5-4-0

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Bradley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bradley SIU-Edwardsville 15-1 Home Record 9-5 8-5 Away Record 7-8 11-2-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 66.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.8 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.