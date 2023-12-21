SIU-Edwardsville vs. Bradley December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Bradley Braves (6-3) will meet the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Bradley Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other SIU-Edwardsville Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch
- Damarco Minor: 12.3 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shamar Wright: 16.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ray'Sean Taylor: 13.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lamar Wright: 11.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Terrance Thompson: 5.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Bradley Players to Watch
- Malevy Leons: 14.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Darius Hannah: 12.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Connor Hickman: 13.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Duke Deen: 9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Christian Davis: 8.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Bradley Stat Comparison
|Bradley Rank
|Bradley AVG
|SIU-Edwardsville AVG
|SIU-Edwardsville Rank
|228th
|72.7
|Points Scored
|70.5
|268th
|179th
|70.8
|Points Allowed
|69.0
|131st
|242nd
|31.8
|Rebounds
|30.9
|276th
|290th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|209th
|156th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|7.2
|202nd
|230th
|12.6
|Assists
|11.6
|284th
|182nd
|11.9
|Turnovers
|9.9
|51st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.