How to Watch SIU-Edwardsville vs. Bradley on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-5) will try to end a three-game road losing streak at the Bradley Braves (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Bradley Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
- Southeast Missouri State vs Illinois State (8:00 PM ET | December 21)
- Eastern Illinois vs Iowa State (8:00 PM ET | December 21)
SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights
- The Cougars are shooting 45.1% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 41.6% the Braves' opponents have shot this season.
- SIU-Edwardsville has compiled a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.
- The Braves are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars rank 171st.
- The Cougars score just 1.8 more points per game (72.9) than the Braves give up (71.1).
- When it scores more than 71.1 points, SIU-Edwardsville is 6-1.
SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison
- SIU-Edwardsville averages 87.2 points per game at home, and 60.4 away.
- At home the Cougars are conceding 64.2 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than they are on the road (76.6).
- At home, SIU-Edwardsville makes 8.2 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more than it averages on the road (6.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.3%) than on the road (36.3%).
SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Green Bay
|W 78-69
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Ball State
|L 83-71
|John E. Worthen Arena
|12/18/2023
|Central Christian Bible
|W 99-56
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Bradley
|-
|Carver Arena
|12/29/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/31/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
