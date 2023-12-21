The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-5) will try to end a three-game road losing streak at the Bradley Braves (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Bradley Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights

  • The Cougars are shooting 45.1% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 41.6% the Braves' opponents have shot this season.
  • SIU-Edwardsville has compiled a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Braves are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars rank 171st.
  • The Cougars score just 1.8 more points per game (72.9) than the Braves give up (71.1).
  • When it scores more than 71.1 points, SIU-Edwardsville is 6-1.

SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison

  • SIU-Edwardsville averages 87.2 points per game at home, and 60.4 away.
  • At home the Cougars are conceding 64.2 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than they are on the road (76.6).
  • At home, SIU-Edwardsville makes 8.2 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more than it averages on the road (6.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.3%) than on the road (36.3%).

SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Green Bay W 78-69 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
12/10/2023 @ Ball State L 83-71 John E. Worthen Arena
12/18/2023 Central Christian Bible W 99-56 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
12/21/2023 @ Bradley - Carver Arena
12/29/2023 Eastern Illinois - Sam M. Vadalabene Center
12/31/2023 Western Illinois - Sam M. Vadalabene Center

