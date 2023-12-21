Thursday's game at Carver Arena has the Bradley Braves (6-5) matching up with the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-5) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 76-65 win, as our model heavily favors Bradley.

There is no line set for the matchup.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Bradley Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Peoria, Illinois

Peoria, Illinois Venue: Carver Arena

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Bradley Score Prediction

Prediction: Bradley 76, SIU-Edwardsville 65

Spread & Total Prediction for SIU-Edwardsville vs. Bradley

Computer Predicted Spread: Bradley (-11.4)

Bradley (-11.4) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

Bradley has gone 5-5-0 against the spread, while SIU-Edwardsville's ATS record this season is 6-3-0. The Braves have hit the over in eight games, while Cougars games have gone over five times.

SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights

The Cougars have a +46 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.8 points per game. They're putting up 72.9 points per game, 236th in college basketball, and are giving up 69.1 per outing to rank 136th in college basketball.

SIU-Edwardsville comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 1.5 boards. It pulls down 34.8 rebounds per game (254th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.3.

SIU-Edwardsville knocks down 7.3 three-pointers per game (196th in college basketball) at a 36.7% rate (64th in college basketball), compared to the 8.5 per outing its opponents make, shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc.

SIU-Edwardsville wins the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 9.4 (25th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.6.

