Patrick Williams and the Chicago Bulls match up versus the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Williams, in his most recent action, had 15 points in a 124-108 win over the Lakers.

If you'd like to place a wager on Williams' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Patrick Williams Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 9.7 13.8 Rebounds 5.5 4.2 4.8 Assists -- 1.4 1.8 PRA -- 15.3 20.4 PR -- 13.9 18.6 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Williams's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Patrick Williams Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Williams has made 3.6 field goals per game, which adds up to 8.7% of his team's total makes.

Williams is averaging 3.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Williams' opponents, the Spurs, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.8 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 99.4 per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams.

The Spurs are the 27th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 122.5 points per game.

The Spurs give up 46.2 rebounds per game, ranking 28th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Spurs are 29th in the league, allowing 28.8 per game.

The Spurs allow 14.4 made 3-pointers per game, 29th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Patrick Williams vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 34 20 6 3 2 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.