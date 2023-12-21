The Temple Owls (6-5) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Northwestern Wildcats (4-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Liacouras Center. This contest is at 11:00 AM ET.

Northwestern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northwestern vs. Temple Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats' 68.6 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 63.1 the Owls allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 63.1 points, Northwestern is 4-2.

Temple's record is 6-2 when it gives up fewer than 68.6 points.

The 72.3 points per game the Owls put up are 8.4 fewer points than the Wildcats allow (80.7).

Temple has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 80.7 points.

When Northwestern allows fewer than 72.3 points, it is 3-1.

The Owls are making 41.2% of their shots from the field, 3.6% lower than the Wildcats concede to opponents (44.8%).

The Wildcats make 41.7% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% more than the Owls' defensive field-goal percentage.

Northwestern Leaders

Melannie Daley: 12.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 50.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

12.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 50.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Caileigh Walsh: 11.5 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)

11.5 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37) Hailey Weaver: 11.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.4 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (16-for-39)

11.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.4 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (16-for-39) Caroline Lau: 8.0 PTS, 6.5 AST, 38.3 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)

8.0 PTS, 6.5 AST, 38.3 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36) Paige Mott: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 48.7 FG%

Northwestern Schedule