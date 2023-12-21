How to Watch the Northwestern vs. Temple Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Temple Owls (6-5) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Northwestern Wildcats (4-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Liacouras Center. This contest is at 11:00 AM ET.
Northwestern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northwestern vs. Temple Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats' 68.6 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 63.1 the Owls allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 63.1 points, Northwestern is 4-2.
- Temple's record is 6-2 when it gives up fewer than 68.6 points.
- The 72.3 points per game the Owls put up are 8.4 fewer points than the Wildcats allow (80.7).
- Temple has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 80.7 points.
- When Northwestern allows fewer than 72.3 points, it is 3-1.
- The Owls are making 41.2% of their shots from the field, 3.6% lower than the Wildcats concede to opponents (44.8%).
- The Wildcats make 41.7% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% more than the Owls' defensive field-goal percentage.
Northwestern Leaders
- Melannie Daley: 12.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 50.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
- Caileigh Walsh: 11.5 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)
- Hailey Weaver: 11.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.4 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (16-for-39)
- Caroline Lau: 8.0 PTS, 6.5 AST, 38.3 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)
- Paige Mott: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 48.7 FG%
Northwestern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Maryland
|L 71-58
|Xfinity Center
|12/13/2023
|@ DePaul
|L 90-65
|Wintrust Arena
|12/17/2023
|Bradley
|W 86-66
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Temple
|-
|Liacouras Center
|12/30/2023
|Rutgers
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Penn State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
