The Northwestern Wildcats (3-5) play the Temple Owls (3-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Liacouras Center. The game will begin at 11:00 AM ET.

Northwestern vs. Temple Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

Northwestern Players to Watch

Aleah Nelson: 10.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Rayne Tucker: 9.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Ines Piper: 7.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK Tiarra East: 10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Tristen Taylor: 8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Temple Players to Watch

