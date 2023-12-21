Thursday's game that pits the Temple Owls (6-5) against the Northwestern Wildcats (4-7) at Liacouras Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-65 in favor of Temple, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on December 21.

The Wildcats won their most recent matchup 86-66 against Bradley on Sunday.

Northwestern vs. Temple Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Northwestern vs. Temple Score Prediction

Prediction: Temple 78, Northwestern 65

Other Big Ten Predictions

Northwestern Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats took down the UIC Flames in a 92-86 win on November 9. It was their signature victory of the season.

The Wildcats have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (three).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Northwestern is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most defeats.

Northwestern 2023-24 Best Wins

92-86 at home over UIC (No. 139) on November 9

76-68 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 317) on November 19

87-69 at home over Omaha (No. 318) on November 12

86-66 at home over Bradley (No. 326) on December 17

Northwestern Leaders

Melannie Daley: 12.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 50.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

12.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 50.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Caileigh Walsh: 11.5 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)

11.5 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37) Hailey Weaver: 11.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.4 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (16-for-39)

11.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.4 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (16-for-39) Caroline Lau: 8.0 PTS, 6.5 AST, 38.3 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)

8.0 PTS, 6.5 AST, 38.3 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36) Paige Mott: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 48.7 FG%

Northwestern Performance Insights

The Wildcats' -133 scoring differential (being outscored by 12.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.6 points per game (145th in college basketball) while giving up 80.7 per outing (346th in college basketball).

