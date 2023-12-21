The Northern Iowa Panthers (5-7) are favored by 2.5 points against the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 155.5 for the matchup.

Northern Illinois vs. Northern Iowa Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: NIU Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northern Iowa -2.5 155.5

Huskies Betting Records & Stats

Northern Illinois has played six games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 155.5 points.

The average over/under for Northern Illinois' matchups this season is 158.4, 2.9 more points than this game's point total.

So far this season, Northern Illinois has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread.

Northern Illinois has been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and has walked away with the win three times (60%) in those games.

This season, the Huskies have won three of their six games when they're the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

Northern Illinois has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Northern Illinois vs. Northern Iowa Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Iowa 6 60% 77.9 160.1 74.7 150.9 145.6 Northern Illinois 6 85.7% 82.2 160.1 76.2 150.9 152.4

Additional Northern Illinois Insights & Trends

The Huskies' 82.2 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 74.7 the Panthers give up.

Northern Illinois is 3-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when it scores more than 74.7 points.

Northern Illinois vs. Northern Iowa Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Iowa 4-6-0 3-2 7-3-0 Northern Illinois 5-2-0 4-2 5-2-0

Northern Illinois vs. Northern Iowa Home/Away Splits

Northern Iowa Northern Illinois 4-1 Home Record 3-1 0-4 Away Record 2-3 3-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 0-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-1-0 82.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.3 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.4 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-1-0

