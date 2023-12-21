The Northern Illinois Huskies (6-4) battle the Northern Iowa Panthers (5-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at NIU Convocation Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Iowa vs. Northern Illinois matchup in this article.

Northern Illinois vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Northern Illinois vs. Northern Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Iowa Moneyline Northern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Northern Iowa (-3.5) 155.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northern Iowa (-3.5) 155.5 -162 +132 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Illinois vs. Northern Iowa Betting Trends

Northern Illinois has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.

The Huskies have an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year.

Northern Iowa has put together a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Panthers and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 10 times this season.

