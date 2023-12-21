The Northern Illinois Huskies (6-4) battle the Northern Iowa Panthers (5-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at NIU Convocation Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Illinois vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Northern Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Huskies' 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Panthers have given up to their opponents (44.3%).
  • This season, Northern Illinois has a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 318th.
  • The Huskies score an average of 82.2 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 74.7 the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • Northern Illinois is 5-0 when it scores more than 74.7 points.

Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

  • Northern Illinois is putting up more points at home (89.3 per game) than away (73.4).
  • In 2023-24 the Huskies are conceding 11.8 fewer points per game at home (67.8) than on the road (79.6).
  • Northern Illinois drains more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than away (6.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.6%) than away (31.1%).

Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Indiana State L 90-67 NIU Convocation Center
12/9/2023 @ Monmouth L 74-71 OceanFirst Bank Center
12/18/2023 Calumet W 92-48 NIU Convocation Center
12/21/2023 Northern Iowa - NIU Convocation Center
12/29/2023 @ Iowa - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
1/2/2024 Akron - NIU Convocation Center

