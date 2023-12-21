How to Watch Northern Illinois vs. Northern Iowa on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Northern Illinois Huskies (6-4) battle the Northern Iowa Panthers (5-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at NIU Convocation Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Illinois vs. Northern Iowa Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Huskies' 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Panthers have given up to their opponents (44.3%).
- This season, Northern Illinois has a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 318th.
- The Huskies score an average of 82.2 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 74.7 the Panthers allow to opponents.
- Northern Illinois is 5-0 when it scores more than 74.7 points.
Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- Northern Illinois is putting up more points at home (89.3 per game) than away (73.4).
- In 2023-24 the Huskies are conceding 11.8 fewer points per game at home (67.8) than on the road (79.6).
- Northern Illinois drains more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than away (6.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.6%) than away (31.1%).
Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Indiana State
|L 90-67
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Monmouth
|L 74-71
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|12/18/2023
|Calumet
|W 92-48
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/21/2023
|Northern Iowa
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|1/2/2024
|Akron
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
