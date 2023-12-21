Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs (4-22) and Nikola Vucevic's Chicago Bulls (12-17) hit the hardwood at United Center on Thursday, December 21, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Spurs Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSSW

NBCS-CHI and BSSW Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Nikola Vucevic vs. Victor Wembanyama Fantasy Comparison

Stat Nikola Vucevic Victor Wembanyama Total Fantasy Pts 1037.3 993.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 35.8 41.4 Fantasy Rank 36 18

Nikola Vucevic vs. Victor Wembanyama Insights

Nikola Vucevic & the Bulls

Vucevic puts up 16.6 points, 10.5 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Bulls have been outscored by 2.8 points per game (scoring 110.3 points per game to rank 27th in the league while allowing 113.1 per contest to rank 13th in the NBA) and have a -80 scoring differential overall.

The 43.0 rebounds per game Chicago averages rank 22nd in the league, and are 1.9 fewer than the 44.9 its opponents record per outing.

The Bulls hit 12.5 three-pointers per game (14th in the league), 1.8 fewer than their opponents (14.3). They are shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc (11th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 37.5%.

Chicago has won the turnover battle by 2.3 turnovers per game, committing 11.6 (third in NBA play) while forcing 13.9 (ninth in the league).

Victor Wembanyama & the Spurs

Wembanyama provides the Spurs 19 points, 11 boards and 2.7 assists per game. He also averages 1.3 steals and 3 blocks (first in NBA).

The Spurs have a -302 scoring differential, falling short by 11.6 points per game. They're putting up 110.9 points per game, 26th in the league, and are giving up 122.5 per outing to rank 27th in the NBA.

San Antonio is 19th in the league at 43.5 rebounds per game. That's 2.7 fewer than the 46.2 its opponents average.

The Spurs connect on 12.8 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 34.3% rate (26th in NBA), compared to the 14.4 per outing their opponents make, shooting 39.1% from deep.

San Antonio has committed 2.6 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 15.6 (28th in NBA) while forcing 13.0 (20th in league).

Nikola Vucevic vs. Victor Wembanyama Advanced Stats

Stat Nikola Vucevic Victor Wembanyama Plus/Minus Per Game -2.9 -6.5 Usage Percentage 23.1% 29.5% True Shooting Pct 50.9% 52.3% Total Rebound Pct 16.9% 19.4% Assist Pct 15.7% 14.2%

