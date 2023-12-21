Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mercer County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Mercer County, Illinois today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mercer County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
AlWood High School at Sherrard High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Sherrard, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Sherrard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Sherrard, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
