Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Madison County, Illinois today? We have the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at East Alton-Wood River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Wood River, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.