The Iowa Hawkeyes (11-1) carry an eight-game winning streak into a home matchup against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-4), winners of four straight. It tips at 6:00 PM ET (on B1G+) on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Loyola Chicago Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: B1G+

Loyola Chicago vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

The Ramblers score an average of 64.7 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 65.3 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.3 points, Loyola Chicago is 4-2.

Iowa is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 64.7 points.

The 89.9 points per game the Hawkeyes average are 26.7 more points than the Ramblers give up (63.2).

When Iowa puts up more than 63.2 points, it is 11-0.

Loyola Chicago is 6-3 when giving up fewer than 89.9 points.

The Hawkeyes shoot 50.8% from the field, 8.8% higher than the Ramblers allow defensively.

Loyola Chicago Leaders

Sitori Tanin: 11.3 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 42.2 FG%

11.3 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 42.2 FG% Sam Galanopoulos: 13.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (14-for-30)

13.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (14-for-30) Alyssa Fisher: 13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.2 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (17-for-53)

13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.2 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (17-for-53) Kika Hodge-Carr: 6.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.0 FG%

6.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.0 FG% Emma Nolan: 4.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

Loyola Chicago Schedule