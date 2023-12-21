How to Watch the Loyola Chicago vs. Iowa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (11-1) carry an eight-game winning streak into a home matchup against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-4), winners of four straight. It tips at 6:00 PM ET (on B1G+) on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Loyola Chicago Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: B1G+
Loyola Chicago vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison
- The Ramblers score an average of 64.7 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 65.3 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 65.3 points, Loyola Chicago is 4-2.
- Iowa is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 64.7 points.
- The 89.9 points per game the Hawkeyes average are 26.7 more points than the Ramblers give up (63.2).
- When Iowa puts up more than 63.2 points, it is 11-0.
- Loyola Chicago is 6-3 when giving up fewer than 89.9 points.
- The Hawkeyes shoot 50.8% from the field, 8.8% higher than the Ramblers allow defensively.
Loyola Chicago Leaders
- Sitori Tanin: 11.3 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 42.2 FG%
- Sam Galanopoulos: 13.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (14-for-30)
- Alyssa Fisher: 13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.2 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (17-for-53)
- Kika Hodge-Carr: 6.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.0 FG%
- Emma Nolan: 4.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
Loyola Chicago Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 58-44
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/9/2023
|Milwaukee
|W 60-47
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/18/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|W 77-74
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Reilly Center
|1/3/2024
|Saint Louis
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
