Loyola Chicago vs. Iowa December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-4) meet the Iowa Hawkeyes (9-1) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. This matchup will tip off at 6:00 PM ET.
Loyola Chicago vs. Iowa Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Sam Galanopoulos: 13 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Sitori Tanin: 10.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Alyssa Fisher: 12.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Emma Nolan: 4.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kika Hodge-Carr: 5.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
Iowa Players to Watch
- Caitlin Clark: 29.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kate Martin: 11.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK
- Sydney Affolter: 6.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sharon Goodman: 9.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK
- Molly Davis: 5.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
