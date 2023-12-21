Thursday's contest that pits the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes (11-1) versus the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-4) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 87-55 in favor of Iowa, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Ramblers' most recent contest on Monday ended in a 77-74 win over SIU-Edwardsville.

Loyola Chicago vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Loyola Chicago vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 87, Loyola Chicago 55

Other A-10 Predictions

Loyola Chicago Schedule Analysis

The Ramblers picked up their best win of the season on December 9, when they defeated the Milwaukee Panthers, who rank No. 208 in our computer rankings, 60-47.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Hawkeyes are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

Loyola Chicago has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (five).

Loyola Chicago 2023-24 Best Wins

60-47 at home over Milwaukee (No. 208) on December 9

73-68 on the road over Northwestern (No. 228) on November 29

77-74 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 295) on December 18

58-44 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 297) on December 2

67-62 on the road over Bradley (No. 326) on November 16

Loyola Chicago Leaders

Sitori Tanin: 11.3 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 42.2 FG%

11.3 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 42.2 FG% Sam Galanopoulos: 13.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (14-for-30)

13.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (14-for-30) Alyssa Fisher: 13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.2 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (17-for-53)

13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.2 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (17-for-53) Kika Hodge-Carr: 6.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.0 FG%

6.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.0 FG% Emma Nolan: 4.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights

The Ramblers' +15 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 64.7 points per game (212th in college basketball) while allowing 63.2 per contest (163rd in college basketball).

The Ramblers average 60.2 points per game at home, and 71.5 away.

Loyola Chicago is giving up fewer points at home (60.3 per game) than away (67.5).

