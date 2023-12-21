Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Kane County, Illinois today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hampshire High School at Kaneland High School

Game Time: 12:50 PM CT on December 21

12:50 PM CT on December 21 Location: Maple Park, IL

Maple Park, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family at Aurora Christian High School