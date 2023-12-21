Illinois vs. UTEP December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The UTEP Miners (4-5) will meet the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-2) at 1:15 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Illinois vs. UTEP Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
Illinois Players to Watch
- Kendall Bostic: 11.9 PTS, 9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Genesis Bryant: 16.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Adalia McKenzie: 10.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Camille Hobby: 9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brynn Shoup-Hill: 5.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
UTEP Players to Watch
- Jane Asinde: 16 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Erin Wilson: 12.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Mahri Petree: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Delma Zita: 6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Adhel Tac: 7.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
