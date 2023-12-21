The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-7) will try to stop a five-game road losing skid at the Illinois State Redbirds (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Illinois State vs. Southeast Missouri State matchup.

Illinois State vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Illinois State vs. Southeast Missouri State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Illinois State Moneyline Southeast Missouri State Moneyline BetMGM Illinois State (-13.5) 138.5 -1400 +775 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Illinois State (-13.5) 138.5 -1800 +880 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Illinois State vs. Southeast Missouri State Betting Trends

Illinois State is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

In the Redbirds' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Southeast Missouri State has a record of just 1-7-0 against the spread this season.

In the Redhawks' eight chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

