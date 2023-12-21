The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-7) will try to break a five-game road slide when taking on the Illinois State Redbirds (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Redbird Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Illinois State vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Illinois State Stats Insights

The Redbirds make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Redhawks have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

Illinois State has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Redbirds are the 148th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Redhawks rank 282nd.

The 67.0 points per game the Redbirds record are 6.7 fewer points than the Redhawks allow (73.7).

When Illinois State puts up more than 73.7 points, it is 3-0.

Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Illinois State played better when playing at home last season, posting 70.3 points per game, compared to 64.3 per game in away games.

At home, the Redbirds gave up 1.6 fewer points per game (69.1) than in road games (70.7).

Illinois State made 8.1 treys per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 7% points better than it averaged away from home (6.3 threes per game, 30.2% three-point percentage).

Illinois State Upcoming Schedule